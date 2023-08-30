Fuel spill spans multiple Delco towns. Authorities search for culprit.

How a trail of oil made its way through at least multiple Delaware County towns remains a mystery but Yeadon Police started to get calls of cars slipping on roads around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to local dispatch.

An hour later, Yeadon Fire Department and Delaware County Emergency Operations had closed down affected roads and laid down Oil-Dri absorbent along the glossy trail. A police officer on site said there had been some minor crashes, but it was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

The spill ran southbound from Lansdowne Avenue and Garrett Road in Upper Darby Township through Yeadon, making its way through 9th and Main Streets in Darby, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

Authorities across the multiple towns affected could not immediately say how many gallons of fuel had been spilled or how far oil had been tracked through the county. They were searching for the culprit. Investigators remained on site early Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.