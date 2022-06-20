Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department who died on duty this past weekend.

Lt. Sean Williamson, 51, lost his life while responding to a call in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood on Saturday. Firefighters evacuated occupants of a pizzeria at 300 W Indiana Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning but the building then collapsed on Lt. Williamson and injured five of his colleagues.

Williamson was “highly respected throughout the department,” said Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel in a briefing Saturday.

Viewings will be held Sundayfrom 6 to 9 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church at 1121 Jackson St. in South Philadelphia. The church will also host the funeral mass on Monday at 11 a.m.,

After the mass, the Fire Department will carry out a funeral procession beginning at Williamson’s fire house, Engine 59/Ladder 18/Medic 4, 2201 W. Hunting Park Ave. in the Nicetown-Tioga section. This procession of vehicles and apparatus will travel east on Hunting Park and turn right (south) on Broad until it reaches Stolfo Funeral Home, at Broad and Porter Streets in South Philadelphia.

The internment will be private.

Williamson is survived by his mother and his son.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.