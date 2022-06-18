One firefighter has been killed in a building collapse in North Philadelphia.

Authorities described him as a 27-year veteran but did not identify him pending notification of family.

“It’s going to be a rough several weeks,” First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said at a media briefing just before 8 a.m.

Six first responders — five firefighters and an inspector from the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections — had initially been trapped in the collapse at 3:24 a.m. on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue in the city’s Fairhill section. It followed what Murphy said was a “pretty routine fire” shortly before 2 a.m.

The five who escaped made it from the collapse at different times. One jumped from the second story of the building, Murphy said. All were rushed to a hospital and are now in stable condition.

The fire marshal is launching an extensive investigation, Murphy said.

“You can’t predict this,” Murphy said. “This was just a catastrophic accident that has really hurt our department.”

First responders blanketed the blocks around Third Street and West Indiana Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., where dozens of firefighters, police and paramedics stood in a near-motionless crowd surveying the scene.

At 7:19, the mass of firefighters slowly dispersed east down Indiana, downcast and wiping tears from their eyes as they exchanged hugs. Many were speechless; few words were said as the rescue effort appeared to have come to a tragic conclusion.

Patricia Sermarini rushed to the scene when she saw the alert on the Citizens app about the collapse and the trapped first responders.

She said her son-in-law, a firefighter, was on the morning shift. As she pushed her way toward the edge of the taped-off scene on American Street, she said all she could think was, “I just need to see him.”

Relief swept through her when she saw her son-in-law approaching from the rubble. She said he had been one of the firefighters on scene — but had made it out of the building just before it collapsed. He was filthy with soot and dust, she said, and she hugged him immediately.

Moments later, Sermarini said she saw firefighters pull a body out from the rubble.

”It’s so terrible,” she said. “This is so hard for them. They just want to get home to their families.”

The building reportedly had a pizza parlor on the first floor and apartments above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.