Funeral arrangements have been announced for Gwendolyn A. Faison, the former mayor of Camden, who also served on City Council and the Camden County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Mayor Faison will lie in repose at Antioch Baptist Church, 690 Ferry Ave., Camden, on Tuesday, July 20, from 3 to 7 p.m.

A viewing will begin Wednesday, July 21, at Antioch Baptist, followed by a Service of Triumph at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden.

Mayor Faison, 96, died July 10. The first woman elected mayor in Camden, she led the city from December 2000 to January 2010, including the eight years it was under state control.