The nearby town of Foxburg is named after the Foxes, and the mansion stayed in the family until it was sold in the 1960s. The property was slated to become a 36-hole golf resort, and was later purchased by a timber company and finally by a back surgeon who grew up in the area. That man, according to a 2010 story in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, invented a device to straighten spines. He later sold his business for $325 million.