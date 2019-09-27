However, the dangers of lead paint and other chemicals are very real, and you need to take the proper precautions when sanding or working with any vintage item, not just furniture — especially if anything you work with is going to be anywhere near children or pets. Pick your friend’s brain for ideas, and discuss options with your local paint store or other professional furniture refinishers in your area. It might be worthwhile to hand your treasures over to them to be sanded or stripped or sealed. Then you can get as creative as you want with fewer concerns.