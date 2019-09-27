Q: A friend of mine buys old wood furniture to refinish, and then she sells them off in a local store. They’re really beautiful. I would like to try to do this on my own, but keep the raw finish of worn paint and patina intact and just fix loose legs or broken hinges. My friend mentioned sometimes she has to deal with lead paint, but I just want to get started. What should I do about that?
A: Bringing new life to old furniture is a great way to prolong the useful life of vintage treasures whether they’re new to you or a beloved heirloom. And, it’s a satisfying way to express your personal style for items in your own home, even if you’re not interested in turning your efforts into a business. Often, old wooden furniture is made of better quality materials and better constructed than inexpensive pieces today. Furniture that was inexpensive for the market back when it was new is still of very good quality compared to some of today’s mass-produced furniture, even if the style isn’t quite as desirable or trendy.
That’s where remaking that old furniture comes in handy. Your friend has a great idea for a business, especially if she truly enjoys the hunt for the old treasures and making them shine again. By refinishing, repainting, fixing broken hinges, and updating hardware and possibly drawer slides, almost any old piece can be brought into a new or unique look that simply can’t be mass produced. Metal can be refinished, plain shapes can be embellished, overly decorative touches can be simplified, painted wood can be stripped, and bare wood finishes can be painted. It all depends on what you want.
However, the dangers of lead paint and other chemicals are very real, and you need to take the proper precautions when sanding or working with any vintage item, not just furniture — especially if anything you work with is going to be anywhere near children or pets. Pick your friend’s brain for ideas, and discuss options with your local paint store or other professional furniture refinishers in your area. It might be worthwhile to hand your treasures over to them to be sanded or stripped or sealed. Then you can get as creative as you want with fewer concerns.
The worn, vintage patina on well-loved furniture is certainly still a good look for today. And as long as you’re considering your own personal safety along with your personal style, giving new life to old treasures is a fun and rewarding way to create a home you’ll love.
Have a design dilemma? Jennifer Adams is an award-winning designer, TV personality, and author of the books “Love Coming Home: Transform Your Environment. Transform Your Life” and “How High Can You Soar — 8 Powers to Lift You to Your Full Potential.” Send your questions to AskJennifer@JenniferAdams.com.