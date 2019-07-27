The 1991 state law that created PICA was part of a financial rescue package that helped keep Philadelphia from becoming the first major U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. Under the deal, the state issued $1.1 billion in bonds for the city, which in turn had to annually submit a five-year fiscal plan to the newly created board. The agency is scheduled to dissolve in 2023 when the bonds, which Philly residents pay back through a 1.5% addition to the wage tax, are fulfilled.