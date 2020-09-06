Gary, who is now 82, grew up in West Philadelphia and Upper Darby. At 22, he married Joan. They had a wonderful marriage and two children, which led to six grandchildren. Gary worked in pharmaceutical sales and marketing for Bristol Myers Squibb until he retired in 1994. Joan lived with brain cancer for 12 years but died from the side effects of her treatment in fall 2014. Gary had sold their house and planned to move to her care home so they could be together. After she passed, he moved instead to the Springton Lake Village 55+ community in Media. He mourned. He added new friends to old. He enjoyed golf and a busy social schedule.