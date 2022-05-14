Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin had come up just short of breaking the four-minute mile barrier at recent meets. On Saturday, at the Philadelphia Catholic League championships, he did it.

Martin became the first Pennsylvania high schooler to ever run a sub-four-minute mile, crossing the finish line with a time of 3:57.98 at the championships, which were held at Cardinal O’Hara High School. He is just the 14th U.S. high schooler to ever run a mile below four minutes.

Martin’s time is the fourth fastest outdoor time by a U.S. high schooler and is the fastest outdoor high school time since 2001. Only two runners -- Oregon high schooler Alan Webb (2001) and Jim Ryun (1965) from Wichita, Kan. -- have run better outdoor high school times. Both Webb and Ryun were future Olympians.

The senior had narrowly missed out on eclipsing the four-minute mark last time out, running a Penn Relays-record 4:01.04 on April 29.

On Saturday, Martin ran away from the competition, as he usually does, finishing an almost unfathomable 20 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Zachary Brill of La Salle College High School (4:17.89).

Martin, 18, has won four PIAA titles and also two indoor national titles and will run at the University of Virginia in the fall.