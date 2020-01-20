A gas leak was reported Sunday evening at a nursing home in Prospect Park, Delaware County.
A county dispatcher confirmed there was a gas leak reported at the address for Prospect Park Health and Rehab on Chester Pike. But no further information was available as of 8 p.m.
A woman who answered the phone at the facility said staff were dealing with an emergency and could not speak.
There was no information as to whether those at the facility had to evacuate.
A Facebook page for the facility describes it as a nursing home and retirement and assisted living facility.