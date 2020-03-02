The smell of gas wafted through Center City Monday afternoon, briefly leading to the evacuation of multiple buildings.
Sophie Kluthe, an American Red Cross spokesperson, said they were evacuated from their offices at 22nd at Chestnut at about 11:20 a.m. and allowed back inside about 10 minutes later.
“We walked out of the building, the fire trucks pulled up, and then they were talking to my bosses and all of a sudden we were allowed back in,” she said.
The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted at 11:47 a.m. that it was “investigating reports of a gas-like smell in Center City.” About 20 minutes later, the fire department tweeted it was at the now-shuttered Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philadelphia “to investigate.”
Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management confirmed that the fire department is at the now shuttered Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philly. PES reported that during equipment cleaning, there was a release of a mercaptan, which OEM says is non-hazardous.
At the Criminal Justice Center, an announcement over the loud speaker attributed the odor to an additive used in cleaning the refinery in South Philly. The announcement said it was a not natural gas and not harmful.
In City Hall, an announcement also said an odor was emitted through the air at the refinery: “We are all clear, no gas leak, you can return to work."
Staff writers Chris Palmer and Laura McCrystal contributed to this report.