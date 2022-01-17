Pennsylvania’s average price for a gallon of regular gas on Monday — $3.517 — was the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains, according to AAA.

New Jersey’s price per gallon, $3.376, was about 14 cents cheaper, but still higher than the national average, $3.31. The best deals evidently were in Camden County, where the average was $3.268, by far the lowest in the Philadelphia region.

Overall, the prices in both states actually dropped about a half-cent since last week, AAA said, but still were more than 80 cents higher than at this time last year.

That’s in keeping with the national trend in which prices have remained elevated even as demand has dropped, probably the result of wintery weather and the vigor of the omicron variant, the automobile group said.

Usually, gas gets cheaper when demand drops, but AAA said don’t expect that to happen this time.

“Continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices,” it said. “As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

It could be worse — and it is in California, where it was $4.654 on Monday, the highest in the nation.