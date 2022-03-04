Gas prices in the Philadelphia area continue to rise, topping $4 a gallon overnight, a byproduct of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to AAA, the average gas prices in Philadelphia have gone up 13 cents overnight Thursday, up 27 cents in the last week and up 42 cents in the last month. Gas prices are also more than a dollar higher than the same time last year.

The average gas price in the Philadelphia five-county area reached $4.05 per gallon Friday.

The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven gas prices up across the country.

”The effects of Russian invading Ukraine, coupled with tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand, continue to impact the upward climb of crude oil and, in turn, gas prices,” Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement. “Motorists are feeling the pain at the pump and we’re still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season.”

Prices for crude oil and gasoline will likely continue to rise for the rest of winter and into spring, Tidwell said.

U.S. crude oil has been trading at more than $100 per barrel this week, closing above $110 per barrel on Wednesday, according to AAA. The price per barrel has gone up drastically from the beginning of the year, when crude oil started at $75.99.