Calm down, the government isn’t coming for your gas stove

Gas stoves have sparked a new culture war of sorts, with concern bubbling over a ban that officials have denied. The conversation is going strong, with a rise in social media discussions — and memes — surrounding gas stoves’ safety and potential bans.

In private Facebook groups, health-conscious moms are asking about gas stove alternatives. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted an illustration that mimicked the Don’t Tread on Me flag but swapped the snake for a drawing of a gas stove.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it would examine gas stove regulation on the heels of new studies detailing their issues. But even as government officials say gas stoves aren’t going away — and any potential future regulations would only apply to new products — the conversation prevails.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why is everyone talking about gas stoves right now?

The new year kicked off with a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that highlighted risks associated with gas stoves.

According to the new study, 12.7% of cases of childhood asthma in the United States are caused by the presence of gas stoves, which can emit significant amounts of nitrogen dioxide. Previous research shows that gas stoves can also leak methane — a gas that can impact global warming — even when appliances are turned off.

In an interview with Bloomberg published Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner called gas stoves a “hidden hazard.”

“Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said.

Trumka, a nominee of President Joe Biden, previously did work focusing on toxic metals items in baby food and the health hazards of e-cigarettes, Bloomberg noted. His comments quickly drew attention, particularly from members of the GOP.

Regulation comments spark backlash from Republicans, gas stove stans

In response to Trumka’s comments, Fox News posted an article headlined: “Biden’s war on your kitchen continues with proposed gas stove ban.”

Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson did a segment on how a ban could negatively impact restaurateurs financially.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) tweeted that “Democrats are coming for your kitchen appliances.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) wrote on Twitter, “ABSOLUTELY NOT,” while the Oklahoma Libertarian party tweeted “COME AND TAKE IT,” along with a photo of a gas stove.

Additionally, a photo of first lady Jill Biden cooking spinach on a gas stove has been recirculating on Twitter and Reddit by those concerned by a ban. Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) quote tweeted the photo, writing “Rules for thee but not me.”

Government officials respond to reports

The continued outrage over a potential gas stove ban prompted Trumka to tweet a clarification.

“To be clear, CPSC [U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission] isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves,” he wrote on Monday. “Regulations apply to new products. For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available — Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate.”

Low-income renters are more likely to have gas stoves, research shows. As noted by the New York Times, the climate law Congress passed last year includes $4.5 billion that lets states provide rebates to consumers who purchase electric stoves and other electric appliances.

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there’s no plan to ban stoves.

“The president does not support banning gas stoves,” Jean-Pierre said. “And the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves. I just want to be very clear on that.”

She added, “When it comes to the question about safety or the effect of gas stoves, that is not something that we can speak to here at the White House.”

What happens next?

Gas stoves are used in more than 40 million U.S. homes, according to the American Chemical Society, and are a popular choice among both professional chefs and home cooks for their temperature-control capabilities.

Home appliance groups and gas supporters say conversations should focus on proper ventilation rather than regulating gas appliances. Last month, the American Gas Association said a ban on natural gas appliances would increase housing costs because of expenses related to retrofitting homes for electric appliances.

A Consumer Product Safety Commission spokesperson told the New York Times the agency would begin seeking public comment on the hazards related to gas stoves and harm reduction, but that process hasn’t started yet. Commission chairman Alexander Hoen-Saric told the Times the group is “not looking to ban gas stoves.”