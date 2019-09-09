Philadelphia’s overall score was good enough for it to rank 53rd in the world. Its score was just a point behind Washington, D.C.. But out of the 15 U.S. cities the company studied, Philadelphia ranked next to last, above only Detroit. The top three U.S. cities for Generation Z, according to this study, were Los Angeles (ranked 3rd in the world), New York (5th in the world), and San Francisco (8th in the world).