The protest along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway briefly turned into a wedding party Saturday afternoon, as Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon joined the march on their wedding day.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Gordon exited the Logan Hotel in their wedding attire, to a roar of applause and cheers from the crowd marching the Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall.
The crowd parted for the couple, who held hands and kissed in the middle of the street.
It was a large wedding party for the Gordons. They celebrated against the backdrop of thousands of protesters who marched on the eighth day of protests in Philadelphia.