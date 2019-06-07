The New Jersey task force investigating the state’s tax incentives programs said Friday it has complied with a judge’s request to postpone its proceedings until the court can review a legal challenge brought by South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III.
The task force had scheduled a public hearing for next Tuesday and had planned to release a report detailing its initial findings.
Friday’s development came after Norcross filed a request for a preliminary injunction Thursday seeking to temporarily halt the task force’s investigation until the judge could rule on a lawsuit he and others brought against Gov. Phil Murphy and the task force last month.
Norcross argues that Murphy didn’t have the legal authority to create the task force.
A court hearing on Norcross’ request for an injunction has been scheduled for June 17, the task force said in a statement.
“The court presiding over the litigation asked that the Task Force postpone the hearing and issuance of its first report to permit the court to review the issues raised in the motion, and the Task Force agreed,” the statement read.
It added, "We are confident that the Governor’s authority to appoint the Task Force will be upheld, and should the court permit the hearing to go forward, we will provide notice to the public about the location and date of the rescheduled proceedings.”
The task force investigators have been scrutinizing companies with ties to Norcross. In 2017 the state Economic Development Authority awarded $245 million in tax breaks to Norcross’ insurance brokerage and two business partners that had pledged to build an office tower and move jobs to Camden.
Investigators have questioned whether those companies and others misled the state about its intentions to move jobs out of New Jersey if they were not awarded the incentives.
Norcross and the companies have denied wrongdoing and called the inquiry a political hit job.
State prosecutors are also investigating the tax incentive programs; a grand jury issued a subpoena to the Economic Development Authority last week.