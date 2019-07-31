TRENTON — A New Jersey judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III against Gov. Phil Murphy alleging that the governor had unlawfully formed a task force to investigate the state’s multi-billion dollar tax incentive programs.
Mercer County Superior Court Judge Mary C. Jacobson also denied a request by four companies with ties to Norcross to modify subpoenas served by the task force.
Her decision Wednesday may not be the last word on the matter. Norcross and the companies that joined him in filing the lawsuit could appeal the ruling.
For now, though, it represented a victory for Murphy, a first-term Democrat whose feud with Norcross, widely regarded as the state’s most powerful Democratic kingmaker, has in many ways defined his tenure.
Murphy appointed the task force in January after the state comptroller issued a scathing report that found the Economic Development Authority had failed to adequately oversee the incentives programs.
The task force has questioned whether the companies with ties to Norcross misled state officials on their applications for tax credits. Norcross’ insurance brokerage, Conner Strong & Buckelew, and two business partners were awarded $245 million in tax breaks in 2017 to build a new office tower in Camden and move jobs there. Norcross also chairs the board of Cooper University Health Care, which was awarded $40 million in tax credits in 2014.
Norcross and the companies sued Murphy in May, alleging the governor lacked the authority to investigate the Economic Development Authority.
In June, Jacobson denied Norcross’ request for a preliminary injunction to block the release of an investigative report prepared by the task force.
The report suggested that Conner Strong, Cooper, and other companies with ties to Norcross had made false representations to the Economic Development Authority that they would move jobs to locations in Philadelphia if the state didn’t provide incentives. The report said that in total the companies were awarded tens of millions of dollars in incentives for which they shouldn’t have been eligible.
The companies have denied wrongdoing and vigorously contested the report’s findings.
Norcross’ attorneys allege that Murphy established the task force to go after him personally, and that the political vendetta was masked as an effort to examine the Economic Development Authority.
While the governor has the power to investigate state entities, he has no such authority to probe private citizens or companies, said attorney Herbert J. Stern.
“I’m old enough to remember the days of McCarthy,” Stern, an attorney for Cooper, told the judge during a daylong hearing in Trenton. “This is serious business.”
“They set out to get us, and they did. And they’re gonna keep on doing it too,” Stern said.
Murphy’s lawyers said the task force was properly convened and that it could only conduct a full investigation of the EDA by reviewing its dealings with the companies that applied for tax credits.
Ted Wells, an attorney for Murphy, said courts have rejected similar cases alleging political vendettas.
“If all one had to do was allege that the investigation was not bona fide, or that the investigation was unlawful, then any party who may be negatively affected in some way by a state investigation could really put a halt to that investigation,” he told the judge. “You could arguably stop every grand jury in the state.”
Shortly after releasing the June report, the task force served subpoenas on Conner Strong, Cooper, and two other plaintiffs in the case -- developer The Michaels Organization and logistics company NFI -- seeking records regarding their pursuit of alternative locations in Philadelphia. (The task force did not issue a subpoena to Norcross himself.)
The companies had asked the judge to order the task force to modify the subpoenas so that the companies would have to comply only if they were granted the right to cross-examine witnesses at a public hearing and present their own evidence.
The EDA has said it is reviewing a number of applications in light of the task force’s investigation, including those submitted by Conner Strong, Cooper, NFI, and The Michaels Organization. A state grand jury is also conducting a criminal investigation.
New Jersey’s economic development programs expired July 1. The Democratic-controlled Legislature passed a bill extending the programs into early next year, but Murphy has vowed to veto it.