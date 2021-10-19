A 24-year-old correctional officer has been charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Delaware County prison, authorities said Tuesday.

Chloe Vadel, who works at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, is the third correctional officer at the prison in recent months to be arrested in connection with drug smuggling.

Vadel was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and related offenses. Her bail was set at 10 percent of $100,000, which was posted on Tuesday, online court records show. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 2.

No lawyer was listed for Vadel in court records and she could not be reached for comment.

When she arrived for work on Saturday, Vadel was confronted by investigators who had been tipped off that a drug delivery was planned for that day, authorities said.

Vadel allegedly acknowledged that she had the drug Suboxone in her vehicle, authorities said, and consented to a vehicle search, which yielded the Suboxone, and possible synthetic marijuana, and possible marijuana.

Under medical supervision, Suboxone is taken by patients withdrawing from opioid use. Suboxone produces effects similar to opioids when taken.

The prison has been run by the for-profit company Geo Group, but the Delaware County Council earlier this month voted unanimously to end the contract and take over operations next spring.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement: “The fact that this dangerous and unlawful conduct has continued despite the previous arrests only highlights the breakdown in the management of the County facility. As I have stated previously, my office fully supports the recent decision by County Council to return management of the facility to County control. While there is no way to guarantee that County management can fully protect inmates and staff against this type of unlawful conduct, I am confident that the issue will get the attention it so obviously deserves.”

Stollsteimer added: “The majority of the staff at George W. Hill do their duty every day in what can be a very trying and dangerous environment. I applaud the hard work they do every day, and I want them to know that we will continue to investigate and prosecute instances such as this which threaten the health and safety of everyone at George W. Hill.”