Within years, however, the GSSD, lacking robust assessments that could fund its budget, encountered fiscal problems — even while Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce provided community development block grants and other funding. And while GSSD tried to continue cleaning, it was plagued by problems and allegations of mismanagement, culminating in the agency’s ceasing operations in 2011. It was revived by Councilwoman Cindy Bass two years later, not long after she was elected to represent the 8th District, which covers Germantown.