Museum shops can be the ideal place to find thoughtful treasures for your favorite art and history buff. Living in a city with so many art and cultural institutions can be a bit overwhelming, so here are our picks for museum-worthy gifts within reach.

All of Us Skin Tone Crayons

Art kits have a tendency to have one color labeled as “skin tone” or something similar, but people come in all shades. This crayon set offers 8 different shades, inviting a bit more diversity to avid artists or sketchers alike.

💵 $20, 🌐philamuseum.org, 📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ⌚Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

RBG Dissent Collar Earrings

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg famously wore her collars as a way to express her dissent, including after the 2016 presidential election. Likewise, these earrings may be the perfect accessory for the feminist warriors in your life to make their own statements. Bonus: 50% of the profits are donated to The Bronx Freedom Fund, International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

💵 $21.95, 🌐shoptheweitzman.org, 📍5th & Market St, ⌚Monday-Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Truth Bomb: Inspiration from the Mouths and Minds of Women Artists

Truth Bomb presents a visual compilation of the great work of 22 amazing female artists from around the world, including Yayoi Kusama, Miranda July, Mickalene Thomas, and the Guerrilla Girls. Through 208 pages, this hardcover edition explores topics such as birth, death, love, anger, joy, and sadness.

💵 $34.95, 🌐philamuseum.org, 📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ⌚Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Philadelphia Homesick candle

For that loved one who left Philly but at times gets homesick, consider putting this candle under their tree. Worry not, it doesn’t smell like the streets during summer, but rather like a mix of heliotrope flower, fresh air, citron, sweet tonka, musk, and vanilla.

💵 $40🌐 store.pafa.org, 📍128 N Broad St.,⌚ Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Protest! A History of Social and Political Protest Graphics

Engravings, photo-lithographs, prints, posters, murals, graffiti, and political cartoons have all served as a form of rebellion and expression throughout history. A great gift for the art-loving rabble-rousers in your life, this 400-page illustrated book compiles the work of artists around the world and how their art has served to protest wars, call for the end to racial discrimination, and more.

💵 $40, 🌐 philamuseum.org, 📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ⌚Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orbital Bronze Hair Pin

History, art, and fashion can go hand-in-hand — this orbital bronze hairpin incorporates all three. Created with bronze found on historical jewelers’ row, artist Michelle Lattner, from Keta Handmade, crafts a handmade pin that can add style to any lock.

💵 $48, 🌐 philamuseum.org,📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ⌚ Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Round Multi Drop Wire Earrings

These 24k gold earrings are stunning, but what really gives them that pop is their ocean-like color. The cast glass process used by artist Michael Vincent Michaud is a technique not typically used in jewelry, but contributes a unique texture.

💵 $78, 🌐 store.pafa.org, 📍128 N Broad St.,⌚ Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

PMA x Moon + Arrow Baby Pearl Necklace

Sometimes less is more, and this baby pearl necklace lives up to that. Exclusive to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, this jewelry piece is made out of recycled metal and conflict-free stones, great for the conscious fashionistas on your list.

💵 $138, 🌐 philamuseum.org, 📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ⌚Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.