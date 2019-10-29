Giving circles in general have quadrupled in number to about 1,600 in 2016 from 400 a decade earlier, according to a database maintained by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, housed at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Collective giving is growing in popularity among younger people, minorities and especially women, who comprise the biggest chunk of all affinity circles at about half and dominate many others, says a 2017 landscape survey the institute funded. Over time, 150,000 donors have given as much as $1.3 billion, the researchers estimated.