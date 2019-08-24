On July 29, Rupika Ketu led a group of row boats up the Poquessing Creek as part of a partnership between Glen Foerd on the Delaware and nonprofit SPIN (Special People in Northeast), which serves people with autism and intellectual or developmental disabilities. Ketu, Glen Foerd’s environmental program coordinator, helped guide a recreational rowing session on the creek while teaching participants basic rowing skills. This is the second year Glen Foerd, which is part of the conservation corporation that oversees the historic riverside estate in Torresdale, partnered with SPIN on the boating program.