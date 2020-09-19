Deputy District Attorney Doug Rhoads said in his sentencing argument in court, “Glen Mills is an institution that accepts students from different backgrounds, including those placed by virtue of the criminal justice system. In such circumstances, the goal is to reform and restore juveniles. Glen Mills, by and through the actions of Chris Medina, failed in this instance thereby violating the public’s trust and the trust that those of us in the criminal system place in the Glen Mills School as an institution …today’s conviction makes it clear that such conduct will not be tolerated.”