U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D., Delaware) introduced legislation on Tuesday that would make it easier for some young victims to sue the juvenile facilities where they are abused.
Scanlon, whose district includes the Glen Mills Schools, said she was inspired by The Inquirer’s investigation into decades of violence and cover-ups at Glen Mills, the nation’s oldest reform school until state officials closed the campus in April.
“It really caught my attention, and I reached out to folks [and] I said, what can we do here?” Scanlon said. “It started a broader discussion about what we can do to help kids caught in our juvenile system because they are often subject to abuse and less likely to have the resources to deal with it.”
Elected last November, Scanlon said she has bipartisan support for the bill. She is joining with U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, a Republican from North Dakota to introduce the bill; additional sponsors include one Democrat and two Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler from Allegheny County.
Scanlon formerly worked as an attorney for Education Law Center, one of two nonprofit organizations leading a class-action lawsuit against Glen Mills on behalf of former students.
The Justice for Juveniles Act, if passed, would knock down barriers that keep victims of abuse at federal residential programs from holding these facilities accountable in court.
The bill essentially exempts juvenile offenders from certain requirements of the 1995 Prison Litigation Reform Act. They would no longer have to file grievances with the programs where they are being abused before being permitted to file a lawsuit, nor would they have to prove physical injuries on top of emotional abuse. The new legislation would also exempt youth from caps on attorney’s fees.
These existing limits apply to children now in these institutions, and lift when they are released. Jessica Feierman, senior managing director of Juvenile Law Center, said it’s rare for children in juvenile programs to pursue legal action because they are terrified of filing grievances against their abusers.
“Young people were written into this law, but it wasn’t written with them in mind,” she said. Juvenile Law Center is also co-leading the Glen Mills class-action suit.
Scanlon’s bill applies specifically to federal juvenile institutions. Historically, a majority of youth in these facilities have been Native American because of the federal government’s jurisdiction over reservations.
The bill will come to the Judiciary Committee, on which Scanlon serves as vice chairperson and three other sponsors sit. It has no current counterpart in the U.S. Senate.
This story will be updated.