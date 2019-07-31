Citing revelations of violence against children at the Glen Mills Schools, Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday will order the state to overhaul its oversight of Pennsylvania’s juvenile residential programs.
Wolf will sign an executive order creating an Office of Advocacy and Reform, with a new Child Advocate position. The advocate will act as an ombudsman for youth in the state’s facilities. The order will also establish a Council on Reform to provide recommendations for further action.
Additionally, the governor will direct state agencies to reduce the number of children in institutional placements; strengthen oversight of the programs in their purview; and increase accountability for these institutions, according to a statement from his staff previewing the initiative for The Inquirer.
A recent Inquirer investigation exposed decades of violence by staff against students at Glen Mills, the Delaware County campus founded in 1826 as the Philadelphia House of Refuge. The oldest existing reform school in the United States, Glen Mills drew students from all over the country with its red-brick buildings and focus on athletics.
"Your reporting helped inform the administration’s work and perspective on the needed reforms to these systems, especially related to child residential treatment facilities and comprehensive oversight of these institutions more broadly,” said J.J. Abbott, a spokesperson for Wolf, in an email.
The Inquirer found that so-called counselors had been beating children and breaking their bones, then coercing them into lying about their injuries with threats of worse placements in the state system. In April, the state Department of Human Services announced that it was revoking Glen Mills’ licenses.
At a news conference Wednesday, Wolf is expected to specifically mention how Pennsylvania’s systems did not raise flags from frequent and numerous allegations at Glen Mills.
The governor will announce that he intends to pursue “extensive regulatory and legislative actions with input from the General Assembly.”
“Pennsylvania’s protective and oversight systems have been built to prioritize institutions over individuals,” says the preview provided by the governor’s office. “A series of more recent incidents in our commonwealth revealed inadequacies in the system’s ability to protect and care for Pennsylvanians in vulnerable situations.”
The order will also provide some protections for senior citizens, veterans, and the disabled. An executive director position will be created for the new advocacy and reform office, to work with the children’s ombudsman.
Additional details about the new positions, office, and initiatives were not available Tuesday evening. Wolf was expected to offer more details Wednesday upon signing the order.
Local officials joined with state lawmakers to call for action after The Inquirer published its investigation into decades of violence at Glen Mills in February. In response, Wolf ordered the state DHS — which licenses and monitors such programs — to execute a complete review of its oversight and interactions with the school for court-ordered boys. The state Office of the Inspector General took over this investigation in March.
The school has been shuttered since the state ordered the emergency removal of students, then revoked its licenses. To invoke an emergency removal order, DHS officials must find that conditions “constitute gross incompetence, negligence and misconduct in operating a facility, including mistreatment and abuse of clients, likely to constitute immediate and serious danger to the life or health of children in care.”
Glen Mills appealed these actions, arguing that too many state inspectors, local officials, and children’s advocates had been on campus for violence to have gone undetected. The hearing is expected to take place later this year.
DHS Secretary Teresa Miller, former Secretary Theodore Dallas, former Deputy Secretary Cathy Utz, and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera are being sued alongside Glen Mills by former students.
“Gov. Tom Wolf believes Pennsylvanians should be safe from harm, mistreatment, and abuse,” the initiative preview reads. “However, over the past few decades, Pennsylvania’s systems have failed to adequately protect and care for some of our most vulnerable citizens.”