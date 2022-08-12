A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter after he allegedly fired a gun by accident and fatally struck a 14-year-old boy inside a Gloucester Township residence, authorities said Friday.

The shooting occurred late Monday morning on Gable Court, authorities said.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m. Monday. The victim’s name was not released.

Investigators determined the 15-year-old boy “discharged a firearm while recklessly handling it in the victim’s residence, striking the victim,” the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The alleged shooter, who is from Sewell and also was not named, was charged Thursday with second-degree manslaughter and taken into custody on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the prosecutor’s office said.

The teen was being held at the Camden County Youth Detention Facility.