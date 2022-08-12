Prosecutors in Bucks County have issued an arrest warrant for a Trenton man who they say killed an acquaintance and dumped his body along a busy highway in Bristol Township.

Robert Christie, 36, has been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, fleeing apprehension, and related offenses.

After an investigation, a grand jury recommended the charges against Christie in the murder of Joshua McRae, 31, whose body was found near the interchange of I-295 and I-95 in Bristol Township, the affidavit said.

Because Christie had not yet been arrested, the grand jury presentment — which fully details the investigation — remained sealed Friday.

McRae’s body was spotted on the shoulder of the highway by a passerby about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Christie’s arrest. The county coroner later determined that McRae had been shot multiple times and ruled his death a homicide.

Further details were not available, pending the unsealing of the grand jury presentment.