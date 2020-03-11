A Camden County jury on Wednesday convicted a South Jersey police officer of two counts of official misconduct after he was shown on police body-cam video slapping and pushing a 13-year-old girl in the face.
The jury of seven men and five women told Superior Court Judge Edward McBride Jr. that it was hopelessly deadlocked on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Gloucester Township Police Officer John Flinn, 29, who remains suspended as a result of the incident two years ago at the Twin Oaks group home for juveniles with emotional issues, showed no reaction when the jury foreman read the guilty verdicts. A female supporter gasped and cried as she sat in the second row of the gallery.
Officers had responded to the group home about 6:30 p.m. March 8, 2018, for a 911 call of “juveniles fighting” and “using objects as weapons.”
The body-cam video of another officer, Paul Bertini, showed him approaching the 13-year-old girl and repeatedly telling her to “Calm down!” The girl was punching and kicking two staff workers in an office and telling them she wanted to get out.
After Bertini forced the girl facedown on the ground, Flinn cuffed her left wrist behind her back. Flinn was having difficulty trying to cuff her right wrist, and could be seen and heard in the video slapping the girl twice on the right side of her face. She was heard moaning and crying.
He then told the girl: “Stop playing these ... games,” then twice pushed down the left side of her face. Flinn then finished cuffing her, and Bertini left to check on another problem in the home.
Jurors deliberated for about six hours over two days. They had on various occasions told McBride they were deadlocked on the endangering charge, and on Wednesday afternoon they sent a final note expressing “no hope” of reaching a verdict on that charge.
Camden County Assistant Prosecutor Angela Seixas told jurors in her closing argument Tuesday that the case was “about excessive force.” Police are allowed to use force, but it has to be reasonable and immediately necessary. That was not the situation because the girl was not resisting, Seixas contended.
Defense attorney Louis Barbone argued in his closing statement that Flinn had to use force to handcuff the girl, who Barbone contended was resisting Flinn and Bertini.
This is a developing story and will be updated.