Police are investigating what happened at a Golden Corral in Bucks County, where a wild brawl involving upwards of 40 people was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Bensalem Director of Public Safety William McVey confirmed to the Courier Times there is an active investigation into what happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill on Street Road in Bensalem, Pa. Police believe the fight stemmed from an argument between customers.

In the video, which was initially posted on Facebook Sunday, it’s hard to tell what starts the skirmish. Alexis Rios, who told 6ABC he was in the restaurant and witnessed the scene, said it began because he received his steak before another customer who was in line first.

“[The cook is] trying to understand what you want and give you what you want. I had a rare steak, which is a lot faster to cook than a well-done steak. That’s why I got my steak first.” Rios told 6ABC, who dubbed it a “buffet brawl.”

Yelling and shouting quickly devolved into a melee involving punches and chairs being thrown, all as customers rushed to exit the restaurant. The fight left the dining room damaged and closed on Saturday, but it reopened Sunday, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before,” Dylan Becker, a former employee at the Bensalem restaurant, told CBS3.

In a statement, JK Hospitality, LLC, the Golden Corral franchisee, said no serious injuries have been reported.

“We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem,” the company said. “The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority.”