Just because the Golden Globes is one of Hollywood’s wackier awards shows doesn’t mean Philly can’t take a rooting interest in the choices of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
East Oak Lane’s Leslie Odom Jr. on Wednesday was nominated for best actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his performance as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami. The Hamilton star also received a nod for best original song as the cowriter, with Sam Ashworth, of “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami.
Allentown native Amanda Seyfried, who played Marion Davies, the longtime companion of William Randolph Hearst, in Netflix’s Mank, was nominated for supporting actress in a motion picture.
Mank, a film about the writing of Citizen Kane that starred Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz, led the balloting with six nominations, including that for best picture, best actor for Oldman, best director for David Fincher, best score, and best screenplay for Jack Fincher, the director’s late father, a retired journalist who wrote eight drafts of the script before his death in 2003.
Another Netflix production, The Trial of the Chicago 7, received five nominations.
Unsurprisingly for a year in which few Americans left their homes to go to the movies, streaming dominated the nominations, with Netflix in the lead with 42 nominations, 22 in film categories and 20 in television.
When the Globes are telecast on NBC Feb. 28, Upper Darby’s Tina Fey will be back for a fourth time as cohost with Amy Poehler. This time, however, she’ll be on the East Coast, broadcasting from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center, while Poehler will be at the Globes’ usual spot, the Beverly Hilton ballroom in Beverly Hills. Winners will be making their acceptance speeches from all over the world.
