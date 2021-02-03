When the Globes are telecast on NBC Feb. 28, Upper Darby’s Tina Fey will be back for a fourth time as cohost with Amy Poehler. This time, however, she’ll be on the East Coast, broadcasting from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center, while Poehler will be at the Globes’ usual spot, the Beverly Hilton ballroom in Beverly Hills. Winners will be making their acceptance speeches from all over the world.