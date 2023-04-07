Skip to content
From trash pickup to grocery stores: Here’s what is open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday

From retailers to mail delivery, here is what's open and closed April 7-9.

Easter weekend is here. Good Friday is April 7 and Easter is April 9.
Easter falls on Sunday April 9 this year. And whether or not you plan to commemorate the holiday with a visit from the Easter Bunny and a festive family egg hunt, it’s helpful to know which offices and services will be available this weekend.

GROCERY STORES

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open during normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

Good Friday

✅ Giant locations will be open regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

Easter Sunday

✅ Giant locations will be open until 3 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open regular business hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Trader Joe’s

Good Friday

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open regular hours.

Easter Sunday

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open until 5 p.m.

Aldi

✅ Aldi will be open its normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

Reading Terminal Market

Good Friday

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

Easter Sunday

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed on April 9.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Good Friday

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

Easter Sunday

❌ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

✅ Post offices are open and mail delivery will be normal on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

Good Friday

UPS, DHL, and FedEx will operate normally.

Easter Sunday

UPS, DHL, and FedEx services will be closed, but UPS Express Critical will be available. FedEx Custom Critical and Trade Networks will operate as normal.

BANKS

Good Friday

✅ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank, and TD bank are open normal hours.

Easter Sunday

❌ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank, and TD bank are closed on April 9.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Good Friday. Trash pickup will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during both Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Good Friday

Target, Lowe’s will be open for regular business.

Easter Sunday

Target, Lowe’s will be closed.

SHOPPING MALLS

Good Friday

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia,Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be open for their regular hours.

Easter Sunday

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia,Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be closed on April 9.

TRANSIT

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run their regular Friday and Sunday schedules. Visit septa.org.

