From trash pickup to grocery stores: Here’s what is open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday

Easter falls on Sunday April 9 this year. And whether or not you plan to commemorate the holiday with a visit from the Easter Bunny and a festive family egg hunt, it’s helpful to know which offices and services will be available this weekend.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open during normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Good Friday

✅ Giant locations will be open regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

Easter Sunday

✅ Giant locations will be open until 3 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

✅ Sprouts will be open regular business hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Good Friday

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open regular hours.

Easter Sunday

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open until 5 p.m.

✅ Aldi will be open its normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

Good Friday

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

Easter Sunday

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed on April 9.

LIQUOR STORES

Good Friday

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

Easter Sunday

❌ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

✅ Post offices are open and mail delivery will be normal on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

Good Friday

✅ UPS, DHL, and FedEx will operate normally.

Easter Sunday

❌ UPS, DHL, and FedEx services will be closed, but UPS Express Critical will be available. FedEx Custom Critical and Trade Networks will operate as normal.

BANKS

Good Friday

✅ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank, and TD bank are open normal hours.

Easter Sunday

❌ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank, and TD bank are closed on April 9.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Good Friday. Trash pickup will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during both Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Good Friday

✅ Target, Lowe’s will be open for regular business.

Easter Sunday

❌ Target, Lowe’s will be closed.

SHOPPING MALLS

Good Friday

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia,Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be open for their regular hours.

Easter Sunday

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia,Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be closed on April 9.

TRANSIT

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run their regular Friday and Sunday schedules. Visit septa.org.