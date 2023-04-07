From trash pickup to grocery stores: Here’s what is open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday
From retailers to mail delivery, here is what's open and closed April 7-9.
Easter falls on Sunday April 9 this year. And whether or not you plan to commemorate the holiday with a visit from the Easter Bunny and a festive family egg hunt, it’s helpful to know which offices and services will be available this weekend.
GROCERY STORES
✅ Acme Markets locations will be open during normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.
✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.
Good Friday
✅ Giant locations will be open regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.
Easter Sunday
✅ Giant locations will be open until 3 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.
✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
✅ Sprouts will be open regular business hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Good Friday
✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open regular hours.
Easter Sunday
✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open until 5 p.m.
✅ Aldi will be open its normal hours both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.
Good Friday
✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.
Easter Sunday
❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed on April 9.
LIQUOR STORES
Good Friday
✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.
Easter Sunday
❌ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed.
MAIL AND PACKAGES
✅ Post offices are open and mail delivery will be normal on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
UPS, FedEx, and DHL
Good Friday
✅ UPS, DHL, and FedEx will operate normally.
Easter Sunday
❌ UPS, DHL, and FedEx services will be closed, but UPS Express Critical will be available. FedEx Custom Critical and Trade Networks will operate as normal.
BANKS
Good Friday
✅ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank, and TD bank are open normal hours.
Easter Sunday
❌ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank, and TD bank are closed on April 9.
PHARMACIES
CVS
✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.
Rite Aid
✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.
Walgreens
✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.
TRASH COLLECTION
❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Good Friday. Trash pickup will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.
BIG BOX RETAIL
✅ Home Depot locations will be open during both Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.
Good Friday
✅ Target, Lowe’s will be open for regular business.
Easter Sunday
❌ Target, Lowe’s will be closed.
SHOPPING MALLS
Good Friday
✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia,Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be open for their regular hours.
Easter Sunday
❌ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia,Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be closed on April 9.
TRANSIT
SEPTA
✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run their regular Friday and Sunday schedules. Visit septa.org.