Today is Good Friday, a somber day on the Christian calendar made more somber by the coronavirus pandemic.
While parishioners in and around Philadelphia aren’t able to gather and worship together this year due to COVID-19, many churches are planning to stream Good Friday services online.
Here’s a brief round-up of the churches where the faithful can “attend” virtual services:
For the region’s 1.3 million Roman Catholics, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be streaming its Good Friday service at 3 p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
Viewers can watch on the diocese’s website and on Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez’s Facebook page.
Other local parishes and religious communities are also streaming their celebrations.
Bishop Daniel G. P. Gutiérrez will stream the diocese’s Good Friday service from St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Gladwyne at noon.
You can watch on The Episcopal Church Holy Week page or from The Episcopal Church Facebook page.
Many local churches in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania are streaming Good Friday services. For a detailed breakdown of the times and locations for each church, visit the diocese’s website.
Bishop Dennis Sullivan will offer Good Friday service from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden at 3 p.m.
Viewers can watch on the diocese Facebook page and on YouTube.
A list of local churches offering their own streaming services can be found on the diocese’s website.
Bishop William Stokes will offer Good Friday service from Trinity Cathedral in Trenton at noon, followed by a reading of the entire Gospel of Mark by Biblical storyteller Tracy Radosevic.
Viewers can watch on the diocese’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. They can also join via telephone by dialing 646-558-8656 and then entering meeting code 855 472 344.
A list of individual churches streaming their own Good Friday services can be found on the diocese’s web site.