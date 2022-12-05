While Good Morning America 3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes take over phone screens and tabloid pages, they will notably be absent from television screens.

Monday morning, ABC leadership announced during an editorial meeting that the afternoon show hosts were suspended from their on-air duties amid alleged affair rumors swirling, CNN reported.

ABC News boss Kim Goodwin called the rumors an “internal and external distraction,” but added that the alleged relationship did not violate company policy.

Tabloid articles and paparazzi photos revealed an alleged romantic relationship between Robach and Holmes, who host GMA3: What You Need to Know daily at 1 p.m.

The alleged relationship is said to have developed throughout this year. Both hosts are married to other people.

The rumors have taken a life of their own over social media, where culture vultures are dissecting the hosts’ alleged affair details over TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Neither host, their respective spouses, or ABC has spoken out publicly about the rumors to date. The hosts did not reference the rumors on any episodes of GMA3 they’ve hosted since the story first broke. Both hosts deleted their respective Instagram accounts.

What does this mean for Good Morning America?

Holmes and Robach have yet to publicly comment on rumors, nor has ABC’s leadership released a statement about the alleged couple.

Monday’s live show at 1 p.m. will be the first time Robach and Holmes do not appear together because of the rumors.

According to Page Six, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will host the show for now. Ramos is a national news correspondent for the network. Benitez is a transportation correspondent. It’s unclear if the show will rotate anchors the rest of the week or if Ramos and Benitez will continue as interim hosts.

The timeline for Robach and Holmes’ suspension is also unclear. Godwin said the pair would be off air “as we figure this out.”