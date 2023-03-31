Tredyffrin Police charge teen with ethnic intimidation for racist, antisemitic graffiti

Police in Tredyffrin Township have arrested a 15 year old in connection with a spate of racist and antisemitic vandalism, officials said Friday.

Officers were first notified of the graffiti, which investigators said included racial slurs and antisemitic symbols, on March 26, when a passerby noticed them on signs at Valley Forge Middle School’s athletic fields.

Additional graffiti was discovered at the nearby Gateway Shopping Center, as well as on Tredyffrin Township property on Valley Forge Road, police said.

An investigation by patrol officers led them to the 15-year-old suspect, whom authorities did not identify because of his age. Police believe he sprayed the graffiti the day before it was discovered.

The teen will be charged with criminal mischief and ethnic intimidation, and have his case referred to county juvenile court, authorities said.