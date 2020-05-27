A 61-year-old Pennsylvania woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft and abuse of corpse for allegedly keeping her dead grandmother’s body in a freezer for 15 years so she could collect on Social Security, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Cynthia Carolyn Black, of York County, had told police during their investigation that she had found her grandmother, Glenora Reckford Delahay, dead inside her grandmother’s Ardmore, Delaware County, home in March 2004, police said in a news release.
After the discovery, Black carried her grandmother’s body to the basement and placed it in a freezer because her family needed her grandmother’s Social Security income, police said.
The grandmother, born in May 1906, would have been 97 in March 2004.
Black told police that three years later she moved the freezer with her grandmother’s body to Dillsburg, York County, and used the Social Security income to pay the mortgage on her Dillsburg home.
Public records show that Black previously lived with her grandmother in Ardmore, and moved to Kralltown Road in Dillsburg around 2007. Police said she was most recently living on South Front Street in York Haven, also in York County.
The Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Black’s Kralltown Road home on Feb. 7, 2019, and found a body in a freezer there, police said. During an investigation that included DNA testing, they determined it was Delahay’s body.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Black on Tuesday. She was taken into custody Wednesday and brought to the York County Judicial Center, where she was arraigned. She has a tentative preliminary hearing scheduled for June 10.
Black’s bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. She could not be reached by phone and it was unclear if she had an attorney.