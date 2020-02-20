According to the suit, prison staff failed to act on suicidal actions and statements by Gilchrist, who was serving a sentence for aggravated assault and warned staff they should “take everything away” that could be used for self harm. An MHM psychiatrist, despite noting Gilchrist’s suicidal ideation, recommended on the day of his death that he be sent back to general population, according to the lawsuit. And corrections officers, the lawsuit alleges, observed a makeshift noose in his cell more than an hour before his death but did not attempt to remove it.