Makes 6 servings
1 shallot, peeled and finely diced 1 lemon, juiced 1 ½ pounds green beans, trimmed and longer beans snapped in half
¼ cup olive oil Two clementines, sectioned or supremed 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, plus more for salted water
∗ Peel and chop the shallot. Put it ina small bowl, and just cover it with the lemon juice. Start with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, but add enough to cover the chopped shallots completely. Let it macer- ate for 10 to 20 minutes.
∗ Put on a pot of salted water to boil. When it comes to a boil, add the green beans and boil for five minutes or so, til the beans are tender but not soft. Drain.
∗ Meanwhile, section or supreme the clementines. (To supreme, cut off the top and the bottom. Place one flat side of the fruit on the cutting surface, and cut off the peel and pith in strips, starting at the top, and following the shape of the fruit. Then open up the clementine and slice to separate the sec- tions.) Of course, you can just peel the clementine and toss in the segments, but the alternative looks so much nicer and releases more juice!
∗ Once the shallot has macerated, whisk in the olive oil and salt.
∗ Toss the green beans with the sliced clementines. Drizzle with the shallot dressing,toss and let sit to absorb the flavor until ready to serve.
Per serving: 117 calories, 9 g fat, no cholesterol, 104 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrates, 4 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar, 3 g protein