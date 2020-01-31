I’m not going to lie to you. It’s suboptimal. Ideally I’d like a little more freedom. But I have relatives with total freedom, and most of them have been hit by Tahoes, Suburbans, Hummers, what have you. Also, when I’m not doing the show, I live in the (Punxsutawney Memorial) library, and I have access to books that give me insight into the situation. This need to name and personify animals is not unique to Punxsutawney. This is an enduring, consistent feature of the human imagination, and a touchstone of some pretty great stories – from Aesop to JK Rowling. We understand that these writers are not striving to portray animals in a realistic way, but to help humans learn more about themselves, through the power of narrative and characterization. I’m actually honored to be part of that tradition. It accounts for so much of literature. And animation. And film. Look at Cats. Although based on what I’m hearing, maybe don’t look at Cats.