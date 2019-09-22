Demonstrators gathered at Mother Bethel AME Church on 6th and Lombard streets before heading down South Street to St. Peter’s Church at 3rd and Pine streets. At St. Peter’s, organizers designed a memorial to commemorate the lives of people killed by shootings in Philadelphia in the past year. Colorful t-shirts — which each had a name, age, and date of death handwritten on them — were hoisted onto poles and rooted in the grass behind the church. Ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 66.