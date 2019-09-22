Members of various churches and synagogues protested gun violence in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, wielding signs that read, “Ban assault weapons now" and “Lord, make us instruments of your peace."
About 60 people marched down South Street and joined a chorus of demonstrators singing spiritual songs as onlookers cheered. The event was organized by Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit.
Organizers emphasized that “thoughts and prayers” are not enough, and that members of faith-based communities must mobilize to urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to enact gun control policies. The event follows a bloody summer of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, which spurred new pushes for gun control in Washington this month.
Demonstrators gathered at Mother Bethel AME Church on 6th and Lombard streets before heading down South Street to St. Peter’s Church at 3rd and Pine streets. At St. Peter’s, organizers designed a memorial to commemorate the lives of people killed by shootings in Philadelphia in the past year. Colorful t-shirts — which each had a name, age, and date of death handwritten on them — were hoisted onto poles and rooted in the grass behind the church. Ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 66.
“Gun violence touches all of us,” said Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, Mother Bethel’s pastor. He said it’s a particularly significant issue in Philadelphia, pointing to a shooting at a high school football game Friday night that left two teenage boys injured.
The event culminated in a reception at St. Peter’s, where people enjoyed baked goods and signed letters urging lawmakers — including Pennsylvania Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey — to pass legislation such as universal background checks on firearms purchases and an assault weapons ban.