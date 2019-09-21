Officials from Simon Gratz High School plan to discuss security measures with the Philadelphia School District following a shooting Friday night outside the stadium where Gratz played Imhotep Institute Charter, according to a school spokesperson.
“The school district is in charge of security at the stadium and provides school police officers. Four were on site last night as well as 10 security guards we hired,” Simon Gratz spokesperson Rae Oglesby said Saturday in an email.
Simon Gratz was the home team for the game, which means it was responsible for arranging for security.
“We plan to talk to the district this week about the incident to ensure we’re doing all we can to keep everyone attending the games safe,” Oglesby said.
Two teenage boys were injured in the gunfire around 7:40 p.m. outside Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, located in the 1600 block of Straub Street, between Germantown Avenue and 16th Street, in the city’s Nicetown section, police said Friday.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left foot, and a 15-year-old, in the left thigh. They were taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. No information was available Saturday on their conditions.
Police reported no arrests or motives for the shooting and had no update Saturday.
Earlier Friday, a gun battle took place near two schools in Chester. Surveillance video captured the shootout just before 8 a.m. in the area of 10th and Parker Streets, a block from Columbus Elementary School and two blocks from Chester High School.