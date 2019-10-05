A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 100 block of North 62nd Street at about 6:51 a.m. and found the victim, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds to the left chest and right knee. He was transported to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood in severely critical condition. He died about an hour later, according to police.

The weapon was not recovered and no arrests were made, police stated.