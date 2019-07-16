Tom Payne is Colaluca’s alias in the Single Action Shooting Society, an international league of sharpshooters who compete against one another with shotguns, rifles and pistols, all while dressed in period Western wear. On this Saturday morning at the Matamoras Rod & Gun Club here in Pike County, gunshots were pinging off metal as shooters moved from one station to another as fast as they could. There were cacti cutouts and vultures and a guy named “Loose Change” whose laugh was about as loud as the shotguns.