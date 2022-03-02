Gwynedd Mercy University announced it will sell a 150-plus acre property it bought a little over three years ago for $31.5 million — more than twice the price it paid.

The property on Sumneytown Pike in Gwynedd Valley had doubled the size of the small Catholic university’s campus when it bought the adjacent property from Merck & Co. for $12.1 million in 2018. It is selling the land to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate firm that has been looking to expand in the Philadelphia area and which has said it will use the land for “life science training” and “public spaces.”

“Just as our decision to purchase this property presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a prime piece of real estate, the decision to sell it at this time will move the university forward in achieving our vision for the future,” Gwynedd Mercy President Deanne H. D’Emilio said.

The sale represents a significant amount of money for a college that operates on a $50 million budget.

“We remain focused on transforming our existing campus by adding more state-of-the-art facilities and technologies that support innovative teaching and learning initiatives designed to enhance existing programs and support new market-responsive programs,” the president said. “We are pleased we were able to come to an agreement with Beacon, which will use the property to support advancements in life sciences fields, an area that aligns with our focus on professional and healthcare innovation.”

The university promised more details later this month on how it would use the money.

When Gwynedd Mercy bought the property, D’Emilio said “some of our current facilities are bursting at the seams,” and the new space, which included a 157,000-square-foot building would offer new opportunities. At that time, the university enrolled nearly 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Enrollment is now is just over 2,300, D’Emilio said. Gwynedd Mercy, like a lot of colleges, has lost enrollment during the pandemic. But she said that’s not the reason for the sale and the college has not had layoffs or furloughs.

The university decided to sell the land following a facilities planning process that looked at space needs and interest from buyers.

“It was about looking at all these factors in the facility master planning process,” she said, “coupled with the opportunities presented. It made sense for us.”

Steve Purpura of Beacon said in a statement that the company would work with the township “in a thoughtful way to create a development plan” for the property. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more details.