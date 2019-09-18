Along with fewer gyms and fitness centers, rural areas also have less sidewalk, more unpaved roads, and fewer bike lanes. It’s not surprising that obesity rates for adults living in rural areas, according to a 2018 Center for Disease Control, are nearly 20 percent higher than “metropolitan counties." According to the Rural Health Information Hub, a site supported by the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, all of the drawbacks of rural life play a role in that: “Rural healthcare facilities are less likely to have nutritionists, dietitians, or weight management experts available. Rural areas may lack exercise facilities and infrastructure to encourage physical activity."