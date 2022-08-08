A former Haddonfield Memorial High School student has been charged with criminal mischief in connection with the post-commencement revelry that saw around 150 Haddonfield graduates return to the school’s football field for an all-night party in June, trashing the facilities and causing around $2,500 in damage, authorities said Monday.

The 17-year-old former student, whom police declined to name, was charged last week with criminal mischief on a stationhouse adjustment — an alternative punishment method to the court system for first-time juvenile offenders who have committed minor crimes, said Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler.

After investigating, Cutler said, police felt they had enough evidence to charge the 17-year-old for vandalizing the football field’s bathroom, destroying ceiling tiles, and dismantling stall partitions. The former student was instructed by police to pay around $1,500 in restitution and complete community service, Cutler said.

At least 70 other newly minted graduates had been identified in surveillance footage trespassing onto the football field, Cutler said, but without more information from the school district or formally filed charges, police decided to close the investigation.

Haddonfield Schools Superintendent Charles Klaus declined to comment on the investigation or charges Monday.

The June 22 incident involved Haddonfield High students who returned after a commencement celebration to party on the school’s athletic field, authorities previously said.

Earlier in the day, around 220 seniors graduated from the Camden County high school. Early-morning joggers found some of the teens at the stadium the next day around 6 a.m., and the football field was found littered with beer cans and vomit, while the restroom facilities were vandalized, Klaus previously told the school board.

“It’s disappointing. It’s sad, disheartening,” Klaus said afterward. “It feels like a bit of betrayal.”

Officials were notified when eighth graders arrived at the facility for a promotion ceremony rehearsal. The field and facilities were cleaned up later that day, Cutler said.

“Next year,” Cutler said, “we’re going to be out there to curtail any future events from happening like this again.”