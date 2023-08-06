A Philly church and refuge for the Haitian community turns 30

The First Haitian Church of God of Prophecy in West Oak Lane turns 30 this year, and on Sunday the street outside was dotted with white tents and overflow seating.

“We are celebrating, right? The way you see the street is ours this morning,” Pastor Frantz Ulysse said to his congregation.

The church was started by three Haitian families in a house down the street. The church has since moved twice, and is set to do so again soon. The 300-member congregation has nearly tripled since 2005, when the church set up shop in its current location on Chelten Avenue.

“They’re overgrowing this place, which is a good problem to have,” said Bishop Mark Menke, of state’s chapter of the Church of God of Prophecy.

For Associate Pastor Jean-Fritz Estime, the move will be bittersweet — his wedding was the first the building ever hosted. But, he said, “we’ve made a lot of progress, on a spiritual level but also a social level, since we started.” Over the past 30 years, the church has provided the city’s growing Haitian population with a refuge in the midst of major geopolitical upheaval.

For starters, the church provides Haitians with a place to pray that they don’t take for granted, Ulysse said.

“Back home, what we’re doing in here, worshipping God, they cannot do it like that because of the gangs,” he said. “But here we are, and we can bless the name of the Lord.”

After the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, the church began supporting a nursing home in Haiti, supplying clothing, medicine and food. The church also provides food to its members in Philadelphia on the first and third Fridays of every month.

And when former President Donald Trump made disparaging comments about Haiti, Ulysse was a vocal critic. “I’m not a politician. But since I became an American citizen, I make sure I vote every year, he said. “And I always urge my members to do so.”

For parishioner Marcel Valbrun, who works for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the 30th anniversary celebration presented an opportunity to bring free COVID testing kits, masks, and back-to-school supplies to his community.

Sunday’s celebrations included foot-stomping singing in English, French and Haitian Creole from parishioners of all ages. The church was decked out in floral arrangements designed by Anne William, 46, a local florist whose family is very active in the church.

“Outside of church, I don’t know anybody, I don’t have girlfriends,” William said. The church is the center of her social life, she said. “We all need family.”