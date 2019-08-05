First crack at Philly tickets for Hamilton went to subscribers of the Kimmel Center’s Broadway series. Then, on July 9, the box office opened for non-subscribers and tickets are moving. But as popular as Hamilton is, there are still tickets available across all levels, particularly toward middle-to-later parts of the run (Aug. 27 through Nov. 17). Watch out, Kimmel Center spokeswoman Leslie Tyler-Patterson said, for scammers selling bogus tickets. The real tickets are available through Telecharge.com/Hamilton and the box office for the Forrest Theatre, where the show is staged.