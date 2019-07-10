If you missed out on the first day of ticket sales for Hamilton this week, don’t worry, you didn’t throw away your shot.
Despite the long box office line at the Forrest Theatre on Tuesday morning — and some long waits in the virtual queue online — tickets remain for the blockbuster musical’s upcoming run in Philadelphia, a Kimmel Center representative said Wednesday.
Online, fans still must go through Telecharge, at Telecharge.com/Hamilton, to purchase tickets, but they no longer need to pre-register. Tickets cost between $129 and $199 for regular seats or $499 for premium ones (plus fees).
Hamilton will be in town from Aug. 27 to Nov. 17. As of Wednesday afternoon, there appeared to be tickets available online through much of the run.
Fans can also purchase Hamilton tickets in person at the Forrest Theatre box office (1114 Walnut St.), which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Buying in person allows showgoers to skip the Telecharge surcharge, the Kimmel representative confirmed.
When tickets first went on sale Tuesday, hundreds of patrons were waiting outside the Forrest.
Online, social media users complained of long wait times and a buggy Telecharge website. The Kimmel representative said the arts center had not been inundated with complaints of a buggy website on Wednesday.
In addition to the regularly priced tickets now on sale, 40 heavily discounted $10 tickets will be awarded in a pre-show lottery for every local performance. Details for the lottery have not yet been announced.