Hans Menos, the executive director of the city’s Police Advisory Commission, announced Tuesday that he is leaving his post on Oct. 23.
Menos, who has led the civilian oversight agency for three years, will depart just weeks before Philadelphians vote Nov. 3 on a ballot question on whether to overhaul the commission, giving it more power to investigate abuse complaints against police officers. If approved, the new office would be called the Citizen Police Oversight Commission.
In an interview, Menos, 37, said his decision to leave was not prompted by the coming changes, but rather because he found a new job as vice president of law enforcement initiatives at the Center for Policing Equity, a nationwide policy group that seeks to address racial disparities in law enforcement.
Menos said he is supportive of the overhaul, which he said would give the commission expanded powers toinvestigate police misconduct.
Anthony Erace, the commission’s deputy executive director, will serve as acting executive director. Erace served more than eight years as an investigator in the Philadelphia Office of the Inspector General.
The commission, created in 1994, is the civilian oversight agency for the Philadelphia Police Department. Critics have complained that the commission has little authority.
“With the upcoming ballot initiative, Philadelphia is poised to have the effective civilian oversight it needs,” said Ronda B. Goldfein, chair of the commission. “We are grateful for Hans’ leadership, his efforts to get us to this point, and his hard work guiding the city’s renewed focus on police oversight and accountability.”